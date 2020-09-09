Family comedian Kingston free shows Sept. 18-19 at Woodside

Nationally known comedian Kenn Kingston will bring his family oriented comedy show to Woodside Restaurant Sept. 18-19 at Gulf State Park for free shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Woodside Restaurant is located at 20249 State Park Rd. in Gulf Shores, just east of the park entrance at Ft. Morgan Rd. (Info: 251-923-3100).

Guests can arrive at 6 p.m. for counter service dinner and then go outside for the free one hour comedy show in a beautiful setting around the restaurant’s amphitheater.

Kenn is one of the most popular comics on XM radio and performs regularly across the country as both a comedian and a motivational speaker. He has written two bestselling books on relationships and records a regular radio show/podcast that inspires thousands to experience life to the fullest.

Kingston promised that attendees will be entertained, encouraged, challenged and inspired by his show. And you will also leave with hope, clarity, insight and motivation from a truly a unique experience.

Kingston (pictured left), billed as one of the most popular Christian comics in the country, has appeared on Comedy Central and also works as a motivator, having spoken to hundreds of companies and organizations, including SunTrust, Marriott, Siemens, NBA, PGA, Joe Gibbs Racing, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Lockheed-Martin and CNN.

The comedy shows are definitely family friendly, as Kingston also regularly brings his positive message to youth groups at conferences and summer camps.