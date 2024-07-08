Family eco-art classes slated weekly at GSP Learning Campus

The Learning Campus at Gulf State Park (20249A State Park Rd.) in Gulf Shores is offering one hour eco-art classes open to children and adults this summer. The fee is $15 per person per class payable in cash at the door. All classes start at 3:30 p.m. To registeror for more info, visit learningcampusgsp.com, call 251-923-3101 or email info@learningcampusgsp.com.

• July 11: Oyster Shell Decoupage. Using recycled oyster shells from our restaurants, you will create a colorful and artistic piece to bring a touch of the coast to your home.

• July 18: Sea Salt Bath Salt. Learn about the Gulf’s salinity and the therapeutic benefits of sea salt while creating all-natural bath salts.

• July 25: Snail Slime. Dive deep into the world of our slimy Gulf Gastropods before creating your own snail-like slime to play with!

• Aug. 1: Using recycled oyster shells from GSP restaurants, create a colorful and artistic dish to bring a touch of the coast to your home.

• Aug. 8: Learn more about the intriguing lives of gastropods and why they make slime! Create your own slime just like slugs and snails after the short lesson.

• Aug. 15: Learn about the Gulf’s salinity and the therapeutic benefits of sea salt while creating all-natural bath salts. Bath salts are a wonderful way to combine the restorative benefits of sea salt with the relaxing, soothing effects of organic aromas.

• Aug. 22: Learn all about what can be found in and around our beach ecosystems and create a beautiful glass terrarium filled with natural items that mimic what can be found on our shores.

