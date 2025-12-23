Family friendly NYD polar bear dip at Gulf Shores Beach

Take the Plunge into the Gulf of Mexico for a unique, family friendly polar bear dip in Gulf Shores. The Kiwanis Club of Gulf Shores in partnership with The City of Gulf Shores, The Hangout, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run to present the dip at high noon on Jan. 1 at the Gulf Shores Main Public Beach (where Hwy 59 ends).

Dress up in a wacky outfit or just show up and be a part of this uniquely coastal event. The party starts at 10 a.m., with beachfront entertainment by DJ Chuck-E-Chill. Enjoy the beach bonfire, games, and entertainment as we countdown to take the dip. A party at the Hangout, featuring live entertainment, free gumbo & hot chocolate for all who take the plunge, and all of the college football games.

“Rain or shine, hot or cold, there is no better way to bring in the new year than by taking a dip in the Gulf of Mexico from our beautiful Alabama beach or just come out and celebrate Gulf Coast style,’’ said event director Taylor Means.