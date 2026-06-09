Family Fun Zone June 13 at Canal Rd. Baptist Church

In the days of overwhelming activities and expensive family fun, Canal Road Baptist Church, located at 25326 Canal Rd. in Orange Beach, wants to share a free gift with the Orange Beach Community: Family Fun Zone – A place for the whole family!

Mark your calendar for June 13 from 10 a.m. 3 p.m. to come meet your neighbors and let the church bless you.

Fun for kids includes bounce houses, rock climbing walls, face painting, yard games, indoor crafts, food & drinks, puppets & information for parents and much more. More info: canalroad.church, Facebook or email info@canalroad.church.