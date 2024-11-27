Family Promise Chocolate Affair Dec. 5

The Signature fundraising event benefitting homeless families with children

Daphne Civic Center, December 5, 2024 from 6:00-9:00 PM. Family Promise of Baldwin County invites you to join their signature fundraising event, the 17th Annual Chocolate Affair.

This event boasts heavy hor d’oevres, decadent desserts, wine & refreshments music and entertainment, and a silent auction. Enjoy an evening of fun and entertainment to benefit homeless families with children.

Silent Auction features vacation getaways, local attractions and businesses. Local restaurants including Moe’s Original BBQ, Villaggio Grille, Navy Cove Oysters, Buzzcats, and Cactus Cantina each provide a signature dish so guests get a sampling of local cuisine. Sponsors have provided free beer, wine and refreshments. Staff will provide guests with highlights and updates from the previous year and the guests of honor are a family that has been successful utilizing our services to regain stability.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at