Fat Tuesday pancake breakfast at G.S. Methodist
Gulf Shores Methodist Men will be having their annual Fat Tuesday Pancake Breakfast on Feb. 17 freom 7-10 a.m. in the church auditorium at 1720 Gulf Shores Parkway. Tickets can purchased for $10 in advance from Methodist men or online at gulfshores.church before the event. Tickets can also be bought at the door for $12 The sponsots hope to see you for a delicious breakfast. Pictured: Breakfast fun with the GSMM on Fat Tuesday 2025.