Fatal boat collision on the Intracoastal

A two-vessel crash at approximately 8:10 p.m. on July 18 on the Intracoastal Waterway near Wolf Bay claimed the life of a Mobile woman. Kristen Delaney, 46, was critically injured when the 27ft 2024 Albury Brothers vessel she was a passenger on collided with the 23ft 2013 Key West vessel, operated by Cameron Neil, 32, of Houma, La. Police are still investigating the cause.

Brooks Delaney, 51, of Fairhope, a passenger on the Albury Brothers vessel, was also injured and received medical treatment. The operator of the 27ft Albury Brothers vessel was identified as Drew Delaney, 49, of Mobile. Including the operator, there was a total of eight individuals on the Albury Brothers vessel at the time of the crash.

The operator of the 23ft Key West vessel, Cameron Neil, was injured during the collision and transported to Sacred Heart Hospital for medical treatment. Four other passengers on the 23ft Key West vessel were injured and received medical treatment. Including the operator, there was a total of eight individuals on the Key West vessel at the time of the crash. All other individuals involved and both vessels were transported to the Wharf Docks in Orange Beach.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division will continue to investigate the accident.