Father drowns in Fort Morgan trying to save son in rough surf

A father, who was in the Gulf trying to save his 10-year old son son, died following a water rescue in Fort Morgan on June 17 at around 5 p.m. Double red flags were flying at the time. Crews swiftly responded and began life-saving efforts after the man and his son were pulled from the water by first responders and others. The father, a 40 year old tourist who was not from Baldwin County, died at the hospital. His child survived and is receiving appropriate care, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Dept. stated in a release.