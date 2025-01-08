FBISF Autism Awareness Night raises $18K

The Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival Autism Awareness Night Committee recently presented a check for $18,000 to Autism Pensacola to provide opportunities for local children on the spectrum to attend summer camp and other enriching activities.

The Nov. 12 Autism Awareness Night was held under the Flora-Bama big tent and featured a performance from Logan Blade, a musician with autism who has performed on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. Logan first played at the benefit for the Autism Society of Pensacola in 2015 and has been back every year since then. Diagnosed with autism at the age of 2, Logan can only say a few words, but his voice is heard when he sings. God has given him the voice of music.

“It is our hope that with love and compassion to give them a voice of empowerment to be able to contribute back to the community,’’ said event chair PatsyAnne Stout. “We could not be more grateful to our amazing volunteers, our many generous businesses and everyone who contributed to making this a tremendous outpouring of love for Autism Pensacola.”

Pictured: Kristy Walters, Sandra Greer, PatsyAnne Stout, Donna Eaton, Rosslyn Beard, Lori Hansen and Paula Rogers. at the check presentation; Having fun for a good cause at the 2024 fundraiser.