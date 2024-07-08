FBISF July 20-21 gala & golf for its Joe Gilchrist Music Fund

The Frank Brown Songwriters Festival will host its first annual Hitting The Note Scholarship Gala & Golf Tourney in support of the Joe Gilchrist Music Fund July 20-21.

Enter a foursome in the July 21 golf tourney at The Peninsula and receive tickets to the July 20 gala at Perdido Beach Resort, or purchase a ticket just to the gala and enjoy delicious food, drinks, and live entertainment by hit songwriters Dean Dillon and Neil Thrasher. The cocktail attire gala starts at 4:30 p.m.

The Joe Gilchrist Music Fund provides scholarships for young musicians in Alabama and Florida. More info: frankbrownsongwriters.com.

Post Malone will make tour stop at Wharf Oct. 17

Post Malone is bringing the F-1 Trillion Tour to The Wharf Amphitheater on Thursday, October 17. The cheapest tickets to see the Grammy award winner were $170 plus fees on Ticketmaster on July 7. !

Malone’s F-1 Trillion, his first full-on country album, will be released on Aug. 16. It will be his sixth studio album, and follows 2023’s Austin.

According to Post, his very first foray into professional music began when he was in a heavy metal band. He transitioned to softer rock before creating his first mixtape at 16 while a student at Grapevine High School in Texas.

After moving to California, he wrote “White Iverson” and recorded it two days later. The song, released in early 2015, hit one million views within a month of its release. In August 2015, he signed with Republic Records and made his national television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live in June of 2016.

“Congratulations” was his first top-ten song, and hits “I Fall Apart”, and “Deja Vu” (featuring Justin Bieber) soon followed from the certified double platinum album. His music is often described as a “melting pot of the country, grunge, hip-hop and R&B.”

His new album includes the single “Pour Me a Drink,” which he performed at the ACM Awards with Blake Shelton. His 2023 album, Austin, included “I Had Some Help,” his collaboration with Morgan Wallen, which rose to Number One on the Billboard Hot 100.

Girls with Guitars St. Jude’s fundraiser July 17

A night of great music for an even greater cause is happening on Wednesday, July 17 in the main room at the Flora-Bama beginning at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The concert will feature Runaway June, Annie Bosko and Emily White, and all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Last year’s concert raised $7,846 for St. Jude’s.

Tickets (if still available) for the 18 and over show are $20 and include an exclusive St. Jude Girls with Guitars t-shirt. Buy tickets at florabama.com.