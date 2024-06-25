FBISF July 20-21 gala & golf for its Joe Gilchrist Music Fund

The Frank Brown Songwriters Festival will host its first annual Hitting The Note Scholarship Gala & Golf Tourney in support of the Joe Gilchrist Music Fund July 20-21.

Enter a foursome in the July 21 golf tourney at The Peninsula and receive tickets to the July 20 gala at Perdido Beach Resort, or purchase a ticket just to the gala and enjoy delicious food, drinks, and live entertainment by hit songwriters Dean Dillon and Paul Overstreet music. The cocktail attire gala starts at 4:30 p.m.

The Joe Gilchrist Music Fund provides scholarships for young musicians in Alabama and Florida. More info: frankbrownsongwriters.com.