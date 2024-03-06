FBISF presents Songs & Stories March 8 at OWA Theater

The Frank Brown Songwriters Festival will present Songs & Stories – A Songwriter Showcase on Friday, March 8 at OWA Theater in Foley (205 North OWA Blvd.). The Crickets will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. and Sugarcane Jane will follow at 8:30 p.m. Both groups will sing and talk about their songs, and there is a meet and greet afterwards. Tickets are availabale at visitowa.com.

As a special incentive, attendees can save their ticket stubs which can be used, based upon seating availability, for free admission to the Flora-Bama Main Room on the night of your choice during the 2024 Frank Brown Songwriters’ Festival (November 7-17).

The Krickets are an Americana trio from the gulf coast whose music is what Paste Magazine calls “a truly stunning, one-of-a-kind sound.” Two-time IMA Song of the Year winner in both Folk and Alt Country categories, the band’s music is genre-bending Americana steeped in their signature folk harmony. Their new single Pay No Mind, released last year, produced by Rick Hirsh (Wet Willie, Greg Allman Band) features a fresh soul-rock inspired sound for the band. (thekrickets.com).

Sugarcane Jane, the Alabama based Americana duo comprised of husband-and-wife Anthony Crawford (vocals, acoustic guitar, harmonica, kick drum) and Savana Lee (vocals, bass guitar), have been crafting music deeply rooted in folk rock for over a decade. They are adored for their homegrown brand of mostly acoustic Americana, drawing influences from Anthony’s prior bandmates such as Neil Young, Steve Winwood, and Dwight Yoakam. (sugarcanejane.com).