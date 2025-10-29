FBISF to honor vets Nov. 11 at Coastal Arts Center

The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach will host a Frank Brown International Songwriters’ concert honoring veterans at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11. The special evening will feature Nashville hitmakers sharing music along with meaningful songs crafted with veterans. Songwriters will include Steve Dean, Will Nance, Bobby Tomberlin, Mutt Cooper, Bill Whyte and Bill Diluigi and other guests. Tickets are $15 and on sale at the CAC. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Reserve tickets at 251-981-2787 (ARTS).