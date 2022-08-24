FBISF writers will perform with symphony Nov. 8 at Saenger

The Frank Brown Songwriters Festival, in association with the University of West Florida, will present “The Songs, Their Stories, A Symphony” at the Pensacola Saenger Theatre pn Nov. 8. The show will feature hit Nashville songwriters Brett James, Jon Nite and Rivers Rutherford (pictured) performing in front of the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra. The featured songwriters have received widespread music industry acclaim and have almost 50 #1 hits between them.

Proceeds from the show will benefit the Larry Butler Memorial Music Fund at the University of West Florida and the Frank Brown International Foundation for Music. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Saenger Theatre box office at 850-595-3880. For sponsorship info, email andy@fbisf. com.