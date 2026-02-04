Feb. 15 Be My Valentine in Foley benefits Mary’s Shelter

Party includes $10K door prize, lunch, auctions & live music

By Sally McKinney

The Sixth Annual Be My Valentine event to benefit Mary’s Shelter Gulf Coast will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15 at the Post 99 American Legion, 2101 South McKenzie St., Foley.

The event will include a door prize of $10,000, live and silent auctions, lunch and music by Tom Gordon. Tickets may be purchased online at maryssheltergulfcoast.org or call 251-986-6351.

Mary’s Shelter is a home for homeless pregnant women who choose life for their unborn child. Opened in 2006, Mary’s Shelter has housed dozens of moms, their new babies and older children. The 24-hour facility provides a safe home as well as counseling to help the residents set goals for their future.

A new program of transitional housing will begin soon with three homes to be built to house the mother and her children after leaving the shelter and eventually provide them with the means to purchase a home of their own.

Volunteers help with transportation to doctor visits, jobs and classes to provide better job opportunities. Others help with babysitting and upkeep of the facility. Volunteer opportunities also are available at Gulf Coast Thrift Store in Elberta. For more information visit the website, maryssheltergulfcoast.org or call 251-986-6200. Pictured: Linda & Glenn Wheeler at last year’s event.