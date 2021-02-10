Home / More Feb 9 NEWS / Feb. 20 Ace of Hearts Poker Run ends at ‘Bama

By on February 9, 2021

The Feb. 20 Ace of Hearts Poker Run benefiting The American Heart Association will be a border battle between Alabama and Florida. Pick your side, and start at either the Main Event Club in Theodore or Harley-Davidson of Pensacola. Each starting point will have its own stops, but both will end at Flora-Bama. Prizes for the best hand, and there will be a tally to see who brings the most bikers – Florida or Alabama. All of the money raised stays local for the American Heart Association. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Kick stands must be up by 11 a.m., and last bike in at the ‘Bama is at 3 p.m. All vehicles are welcome and registration is only $25. Wacked Out Weiner in Foley is among the Alabama stops.

