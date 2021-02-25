Feb. 27 fundaiser benefits young sons of Brianna Baxter

The Office Lounge in Foley will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the sons of Summerdale resident Brianna Baxter, who perished in an automobile accident in December. Money raised from the event will benefit Baxter’s two year old son Zaidyn and one year old son Zander.

Meals – spaghetti with salad, breadsticks and dessert – will be sold for $8 beginning at noon. Delivery is available for orders of three plates or more and take-outs will also be available. The fundraiser includes a 50-50 raffle at 4 p.m. with multiple prizes. The Office will also host a 10-Ball Pool Tournament starting at 1 p.m. with proceeds going to fundraiser.

The Office is located at 122 County Rd. 20 West in Foley. For more info, or to pre-order call 251-970-0043.

Brianna Baxter died in a traffic accident on I-65 southbound between Airport Blvd. and Government Blvd. in Mobile when the SUV she was a passenger in collided with a tractor trailer. Terrel Thomas, 26, of Mobile also perished from injuries sustained during the accident. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured. According to police, the tractor trailer was experiencing mechanical issues causing the driver to pull over on the shoulder of the roadway. While the tractor trailer was disabled, the SUV left the roadway and struck the trailer and became lodged under the trailer.