Feb. 6 Avante Garde Military Ball open to all

The Krewe of Avant Garde invites the community to the Annual Masked Mardi Gras Ball at 6 p.m., Friday, February 6 at the Pensacola Yacht Club to show support for our military and enjoy dancing with live band music by the Platinum Premier Band, dinner, mask contest, court program, and cash bar provided. Special salute to all our armed services. Tickets are $75/person. Reservations are required for this formal, black-tie optional event. For info, email pmv@cox.net, or facebook the Krewe of Avant Garde.

Since 1983, the krewe has existed with the purpose of providing a continual visible military presence during major community events throughout the year.