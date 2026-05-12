Feeding Gulf Coast Food Pantry May 16 at Point Church

KeyGulls & FGC Mobile Pantry will host a free food distribution drive-thru, at the Point Church on May 16 starting at 10 a.m. at The Point Church on Innerarity Point Rd. in Pensacola. Food will available while supplies last. More info: feedingthegulfcoast.org.

“Whether you need a little extra help or want to lend a hand, we’d love to see you there,’’ said KeyGulls founder Cheri Bone. “Tell a friend or neighbor who might benefit from this event. We can’t wait to serve you, Perdido Key.”