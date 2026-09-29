Fest 5K & 10K Races Oct. 10

The Annual National Shrimp Festival 5K/10K run and walk is on Saturday, Oct. 10 along the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail beginning and ending at the Orange Beach Sportsplex (4385 William Silvers Pkwy.) The 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. and the 10K at 7:45 a.m. Proceeds from the run will benefit the Orange Beach and Gulf Shores High School cross country and track teams to help with their growing programs. Register at runsignup.com or visit myshrimp fest.com/run for more info.