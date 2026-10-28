Fest venues from Summerdale to UWF

Most FBISF concerts include multiple songwriters trading songs and telling the stories behind their lyrics in an intimate setting. To find out which writers are at which venues on which nights, visit FrankBrownSongwriters.com. Venues include:

• Gulf Shores: Woodside Restaurant at Gulf State Park; Embassy Suites; Gulf Shores Museum; Gulf Shores Public Library; LuLu’s; St. Andrew by the Sea; Tacky Jacks.

• Orange Beach: Barometer Waterfront Grille; Coastal Art Center; Phoenix X Conference Room; Shipp’s Dockside Grill; Spring Hill Suites; Tacky Jacks; Tiki & Raw Bar.

• Perdido Key: Flora-Bama; Lillian’s Pizza;

• Pensacola: Hub Stacy’s; The Oar House; The Point Restaurant; UWF Rolfs Music Hall; Vinyl Music Hall.

• Foley: Bier Shack Taproom; Foley Public Library; OWA Theater.

• Summerdale: The Frog Pond.