Fido Fest slated Nov. 8 at O.B. Waterfront Park

Orange Beach Parks and Recreation will present its 2nd Annual Fido Fest at Orange Beach Waterfront Park on Sunday, Nov. 8 from 2 – 5 p.m. Gather all of your furry friends and come enjoy doggy friendly activities, vendors, live music, pet caricatures, a dedicated kids and crafts area and the annual Mr. and Miss Fido Fest Pageant. The park is located at 26425 Canal Rd. All dogs must be leashed and well-behaved. Additional parking is available at the Orange Beach Public Library.