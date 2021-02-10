Final Bellingrath Winter Wednesdays are Feb. 17 & 24

Winter Wednesday programs continue at Mobile’s Bellingrath Gardens and Home through February. These programs are included with general admission and are free to members of the Friends of Bellingrath. The programs will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the Magnolia Café. For details, visit bellingrath.org.

The remaining schedule:

• February 17: Origins of Azaleas, with Marten van der Giessen. Join this distinguished horticulturist for an overview of the types and provenance of the South’s most beloved flower.

• February 24: Cool and Crazy Plants at Bellingrath: There are so many unusual and special things growing in the Gardens! Join Executive Director Todd Lasseigne, who has taken numerous plant-finding expeditions all over the world, to learn more about the exotics that thrive in our Gulf Coast climate.

Bellingrath Gardens and Home follows all recommendations to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Social distancing is enforced, and masks are required inside buildings.