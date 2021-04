Final free Concert at Meyer is April 22

Funk You, a nine-piece musical juggernaut from Augusta, GA, will provide the tunes during the final concert of the City of Gulf Shores Music at Meyer Park Series on April 22 at 6 p.m. Meyer Park is located at 400 E. 22nd Ave. In the event of rain, the back-up location will be at the Big Beach Brewery. Admission to the family friendly concert is free. For more info, call 251-968-1171.