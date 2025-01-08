Final scheduled OBPD golf cart re-inspection scheduled Nov. 11

The Orange Beach Police Dept. will conduct its final scheduled golf cart re-inspections and permit registrations at the Bear Point Civic Association Center on Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. For more info, contact Sgt. Joey Brown at 251-923-5805 or jbrown@ orangebeachal.gov.

Required golf cart equipment and info to be re-inspected include: Driver’s License; Liability insurance; Head Lights (No higher than 36”); Rear View Mirror; Brake Lights; Operable Brakes; Turn Signals (Front and Rear); Windshield. A fee of $100 will be collected on site (cash, check or credit card), which will be good for four years. Two renewal decals (2025-28) will be issued to the golf cart owner and affixed to the existing permit decals.