Final segment of Perdido Key Multi-Use Path has been completed

Workers recently laid down the final segment of the Perdido Key Multi-Use Patha t the west end of Perdido Key State Park connecting the east portion being constructed with the west portion that was completed over two years ago. The path connects to the River Rd. and Johnson Beach Rd. paths and numerous commercial and visitor opportunities along the way. What a fantastic opportunity for Perdido Key residents and visitors to be able to ride a bicycle or run/walk on the six miles path from the Theo Baars Bridge to the Alabama border completely separate from the often busy Perdido Key Dr.