Final sunset concert at G.S. Public Beach is Sept. 17

The City of Gulf Shores September Sunset Series at Gulf Shores Public Beach concludes on Sept. 17 with a Frank Brown International Songwriters Fest show from 6-8 p.m. on the Town Green. The Wilson Brothers will open from 5-6 p.m., and Nashville hit songwriter Craig Campbell and Gulf Coast favorite Johnny Hayes will play from 6-8 p.m. The Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will be onsite, selling beverages for all ages and featuring a food truck for patrons wishing to purchase food.

Born and bred Alabamians, Chad and Kyle Wilson have toured extensively throughout the Southeast and abroad and are currently performing up and down the Gulf Coast. Campbell’s top songs include the gold-certified “Outskirts of Heaven” before launching Grindstone Recordings in 2020. Hayes has opened for The Red Clay Strays, Lukas Nelson, Band of Heathens and Blues Traveler. In 2017, Johnny made the top 24 on NBC’s The Voice, and in 2025 was awarded “best male vocalist” by the Flora-Bama.

Pictured: A huge crowd of local fans, some of local fans turned out for Pleasure Island favorites, Spank The Monkey on Sept. 10.