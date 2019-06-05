Finding Old-Time Fiddlers & Tunes topic of June 8 Foley lecture

Joyce Cauthen will bring stories and songs of old-time Alabama to those attending the June 8 Baldwin County Genealogical Society at the Foley Public Library (319 E. Laurel Ave.) at 10 a.m.

Way Down in Alabam’: Finding Old-Time Fiddlers & Tunes is the topic of the presentation. In her talk for the Baldwin County Genealogical Society, Cauthen will profile fiddlers from across the state, share their stories, and describe the communities in which they played. She and he husband Jim will perform a tune they learned from each one. Joyce Cauthen is a member of the Road Scholar program and appears with the support of the Alabama Humanities Foundation.

Meetings are free and open to the public. Following the presentation, guests are invited to join society members for light refreshments and discussion of research tips and brick walls. More info: baldwingenealogy.org.