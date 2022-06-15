Fire-Rescue Residency Firefighter Program Grads

Congratulations to Recruit Class 22-01 for successful completion of the Orange Beach Fire Rescue Residency Firefighter Program. The graduation ceremony was held on May 20 at Island Church. Although the program began with 16, eight recruits were able to receive their Firefighter I and Firefighter II certificates. The following recruits earned their certificates: Jonathon Beck (Chickasaw); Cody Chandler (Orange Beach); Taylor Farish (Gulf Shores); Tregon Greenwood (Orange Beach); Clayton Gunter (Orange Beach); Jackson Kyte (Orange Beach); William Mott (Saraland); Steffen Swindle (Chickasaw). Special recognition was provided to Taylor Farish (Leadership) and Cody Chandler (Most Improved).