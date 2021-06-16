Fireworks & beachball drop July 1 at Wharf
The annual Independence Day weekend Pepsi Beach Ball Drop at the Wharf will be held on Thursday, July 1 when over 4,000 beach balls fall from the sky.
There will be dozens of family friendly activities onsite including a surf simulator, bouncy house, bubble zone, face painting and camel rides. DJ Silky will be spinning feel-good tunes. There will be a designated area for children 5 and under to safely grab beach balls and possible prizes. Fireworks will fo off at 8:45 p.m., and the SPECTRA Laser Light Experience will follow. The Wharf is located on Canal Rd. in Orange Beach (just look for the ferris wheel).
