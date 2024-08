Fireworks, DJ Matt, & kids’ games Sept. 1 at The Wharf

Come out on Sept. 1 for a Labor Day weekend celebration full of color with DJ Matt, games and fireworks at The Wharf in Orange Beach. The party starts at 6 p.m., with fireworks at 8:45 p.m. Stick around for the SPECTRA Laser Light Experience at 9:30 p.m. Admission and parking are both free.