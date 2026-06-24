Fireworks, food trucks bounce houses in Elberta July 2

Kick off your Fourth of July weekend with the Elberta community at the Elberta Town Park (24590 Pine St.) on July 2 beginning at 5 p.m. Come enjoy an evening of food, drink and fun while letting the kids burn off energy in the bounce houses.

A festive soundtrack of family-friendly music will be playing throughout the park and a selection of ice cold canned beer will be on sale. The celebration will conclude with an 8:45 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and an appetite. Relax, soak up the holiday atmosphere, and enjoy a night under the stars with your neighbors.

The community event, sponsored by The Town of Elberta and Elberta Community Partners, will also include a ceremony for a property addition to the park couressty of Brightspeed.

More info: elbertacp.org.