Fireworks just part of the fun July 1-3 at Foley’s OWA

Celebrate Fourth of July weekend with OWA during its red, white, and blue extravaganza July 1-3, featuring live music, patriotic characters, fireworks, and activities for all ages. Hours and dates for all activities are subject to change. More info: VisitOWA.com

Kicking off the celebration on Friday, July 1, and continuing through the weekend will be kid’s activities at the Downtown OWA Splash Pad and on OWA Island every day from 2-6 p.m. DJ Patrick will be playing the hottest tunes to get you dancing in the street at the Downtown OWA Splash Pad from 4-8p.m.

Uncle Sam and Rosie the Riveter, return Saturday, July 2, to the Downtown OWA Splash Pad from 2-6 p.m. Activities continue throughout the night with Jesse Duncan playing on OWA Island from 6-7:30 p.m. and B Street Benny from 8 pm until the fireworks begin at 8:50 p.m.Be sure to stick around after the fireworks conclude, as B Street Benny keeps the party going on OWA Island until 9:45 p.m.

The weekend culminates on Sunday, July 3, with Bangarang Peter on the OWA Island Stage from 2-4 p.m. and Lisa & the E-Lusion playing from 4:300-6:30 p.m. Stick around after the sun goes down for Island Movie Nights featuring The Sandlot beginning at 8pm.

Want a little more thrill in your Independence Day adventure? Grab a Combo Day Pass to Tropic Falls because the new Indoor Waterpark addition will be open! Scream your heart out on Rollin’ Thunder or grab a tube and relax around the lazy river.