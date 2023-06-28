Fireworks, music, food, fun at Lillian Community Club

The Lillian Community Club will sponsor July 1 and July 4 Independence Day Weekend celebrations that will include a July 1 fireworks display at 8:45 p.m. The party will also include multiple food vendors and from 5-8:30 p.m. and music from the 95A Band from 7-11 p.m.

Festivities continue on July 4 beginning at 10:45 a.m. with the flag raising ceremony led by members of American Legion Post #48 in Lillian. Col. George’s Famous Fried Chicken is on the menu from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults and free to children eight and under. Other events on July 4 include music by Big Jake in the hall from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., a raffle for a Wagon Full Of Treasures, a silent auction (*ends at 2 p.m.) and a 50/50 drawing. The Lillian Community Club, located at 34148 Widell Ave., welcomes donations and sponsorships. For more information call 251-962-3366.