Fireworks, music, food, fun July 4-5 at Lillian Community Club

The Lillian Community Club will sponsor July 4 and July 5 Independence Day Weekend celebrations that will include a July 5 fireworks display at 8:45 p.m. That party will also include multiple food vendors and from 5-8:30 p.m. and music from Blackwater Country (pictured) from 7-11 p.m. in the lounge ($5 admission for non-members).

Festivities on July 4 begin at 10:45 a.m. with the flag raising ceremony led by members of American Legion Post #48 in Lillian. Col. George’s Famous Fried Chicken is on the menu from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults and free to children eight and under. Other events on July 4 include music by Big Jake and Paula K. in the in Hoffman Hall from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., a raffle for a Wagon Full Of Cheer, a silent auction (ends at 2 p.m.) and a 50/50 drawing. The Lillian Community Club, located at 34148 Widell Ave. For more information call 251-962-3366.