Fireworks, music, food, fun July 4 at Lillian Community Club

The Lillian Community Club will sponsor a July 4 Independence Day party that will include a fireworks display at 8:45 p.m. The event will also feature multiple food and crafts vendors from 5-8:30 p.m. and music from the Trainwreck Troubodours (left) from 11 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. and Tbird & The Fat Cats (above) from 7-11 p.m. in Hoffman Hall ($5 admission for non-members for Blackwater Country).

Festivities begin at 10:45 a.m. with the flag raising ceremony led by members of Lillian’s American Legion Post. Col. George’s Famous Fried Chicken is on the menu from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults and free to children eight and under. Other events includes, a raffle for a Wagon Full Of Cheer, a silent auction (ends at 2 p.m.) and a 50/50 drawing. The Lillian Community Club, located at 34148 Widell Ave. For more information call 251-962-3366.