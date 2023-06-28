Fireworks on July 1 just part of the fun at Foley’s OWA

Celebrate Fourth of July weekend with OWA during its red, white and blue extravaganza June 30-July 2. The party includes live music, patriotic characters, fireworks, and activities for all ages. Hours and dates for all activities are subject to change. More info: VisitOWA.com.

Enjoy delicious red, white, and blueberry treats, get your caricature drawn, and let the kids make their own firework crafts. Experience a bubble truck party, and groove to live music performances. A dive in movie featuring The Parent Trap will be on the big screen at Big Water Bay inside Tropic Falls (admission event). Festivities culminate with a spectacular firework show with synchronized music on Saturday, July 1 at 8:50 p.m. All events are free, with the exception of the Dive In Movie.

Bands playing include Think Ice from 5-7 p.m. on July 1 and the Tip Tops from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on July 1; and Stormfolk from 5-7 pm. and Mile Flatt Band from 7:30-9 p.m. on July 2. Concerts will be held at the amphitheater stage on OWA Island.