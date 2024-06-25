Fireworks on July 6 just part of the fun at Foley’s OWA

Celebrate Fourth of July weekend with OWA during its red, white and blue extravaganza slated July 4-6. The celebration ends with fireworks on July 6 at 8:50 p.m.

The schedule of events includes Uncle Sam photo ops and sidwalk murals, lawn games and kids crafts, an Uncle Sam hat competition, a patriotic costume competition, a hot dog eating contest, a water balloon war, watermelon bowling and a flag relay.

Free live entertainment includes Aaron Tanner at 4 pm. and Fly By Radio at 6 p.m. on July 5 and The Funky Lampshades at 4:30 p.m. and The Undertow Band at 6:50 p.m. July 6. More info: VisitOWA.com.