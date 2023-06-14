Fireworks, race, bikini contest, BBQ, music at ‘Bama

Registrations is now open for the Flora-Bama Freedom 4 Run & One Mile Fun Run on Saturday, July 1 at 8 a.m. at the famed honky tonk on the state line. Registration includes a race shirt, a finisher’s medal and food & drink tickets to be redeemed post-race. Pre-registration is $25 and available at freedom.itsyourrace.com. Packet pickup is available from 4-6 p.m. June 30 at the Flora-Bama or from 6-7:30 a.m. on race day. A portion of the registration fees will go to Ahero. Their mission is to aid veterans across the country by providing recourses to assist with PTSD and suicide prevention through outdoor events and social activities. For more info visit florabama.com.

The 4th of July weekend celebration at the Flora-Bama also includes a bikini contest, live music (of course), BBQ and fireworks.

The Miss Firecracker Contest will be held inside the ‘Bama big tent at 3 p.m. on July 1. The top three winners from are eligable to compete in the Labor Day Weekend Bikini Contest Finale for a chance to win a $5,000 grand prize. Finalists from the Memorial Day weekend and Mullet Toss contests will also be in the final. Sign-ups will begin at noon in the tent.

Independence Weekend at the Bama concludes with a spectacular July 4 fireworks display from the beach just after sunset. The Flora-Bama is, of course, located directly on the Gulf of Mexico at the Florida-Alabama state line. Info: flora-bama.com.