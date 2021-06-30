Fireworks will boom from Flora-Bama beach at 9 p.m.

The 4th of July is a great day to celebrate our Nation’s Birthday at Flora-Bama with family and friends on the beach at the Flora-Bama culminating with spectacular fireworks over the Gulf at 9 p.m. Featured artists on both sides of the street across six stages include Carly Rogers, Justin Johnson Trio, Charlie Argo Band, Al & Cathy, Jamell Richardson, Jenna McClelland Band, Tony Ray Thompson, David Dunavent, Perdido Brothers, Albert Simpson w/ John Kullinich, Kaleb King Duo, Tim Roberts & Mel Knapp.

There is free parking all weekend and there is a cover charge only at the main Flora-Bama starting at 6 p.m. The cover will be $5 for adults and $15 for 18-20 year olds. Both eateries on the North side of the road, Flora-Bama Ole River Grill and Flora-Bama Yacht Club, are open for dine in