First 725 ft. of Gulf State Park Pier reopens to the public

Approximately 725 feet of Gulf State Park Pier, following repairs from Hurricane Sally damage, is back open and accessible for anglers on both sides. The remaining southern portion of the structure, which sustained significantly greater damage, will remain closed.

The Pier will be open to the public 24/7 with staff onsite from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the maximum capacity stands at 200 occupants. Considering the extended length of time anglers devote to their sport and the fluidity of sightseers, the capacity will be monitored to allow the approximate proportion of 125 anglers and 75 sightseers.

Gulf State Park offers endless adventure, from the rolling Gulf waters to the serene maritime forests.

The pier features major upgrades from the renovation project completed in 2020. The entire wood decking and railings have been upgraded with sustainably sourced ipe wood. This hardwood is extremely durable and will increase the life expectancy of the structure. All lighting on the Pier meets the USFWS turtle-friendly standards. Additionally, the fish cleaning station has been upgraded and restroom facilities have been refurbished. These enhancements will improve the experience of anglers and sightseers for many years to come.

“It is gratifying to be able to start 2021 with the reopening of one of our most significant amenities,” said Lamar Pendergrass, Alabama State Parks’ Southern Regional Operations Supervisor. “Opening the Pier is a testament to the resilience and passion of our staff.”