First Annual Magnolia Firefighter’s Festival Sept. 7

The First Annual Magnolia Firefighter’s Festival, a fundraiser for Magnolia Springs Fire Rescue, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 3-7 p.m. at the town’s fire department campus (14809 Gates Ave.) General admission tickets are $15 ($5 for children 10 and under).

For more info, visit magnoliaspringsfire.com, call (251) 965-7808 or go to facebook. Many sponsorship options are available.

Festival fun will include food trucks, a children’s section, beer and wine, live music and vendor booths and exhibits.