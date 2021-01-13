First annual OWA Arts & Crafts Fest slated Jan. 30 in Foley

OWA’s immaculate Downtown entertainment district is the perfect backdrop for Coastal Alabama’s newest arts and crafts festival, scheduled Jan. 30 throughout the Foley attraction’s downtown shopping district. Immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of local art, music and handcrafted goods, and you’ll even have the chance to make a little art yourself.

The family-friendly free event includes live performances from Roman Street on the Island Stage beginning at 1 p.m. Their special blend of Latin-Jazz music will be broadcast throughout the beautiful backdrop of Downtown. Stroll the pedestrian-only streets of Downtown OWA and experience a wide variety of local arts and crafts for sale.

There will be a special speed art game for adults and children at no additional cost as well as several giant inflatables throughout the festival for kids to enjoy. All participants in the speed art game will receive a small gift.

Go to VisitOWA.com for more info.