First Baptist Gulf Shores opens new facility with April 4 concert

The public is invited to First Baptist Gulf Shores to rock out and worship with Dove Award-winning and Grammy-nominated contemporary Christian band, Building 429 (pictured), Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m. The event will take place at the church’s new multi-use Christian Growth Center, which opens for worship services in March.

“God has truly blessed First Baptist Gulf Shores in providing the means through our people to build a new Christian Growth Center, which is where our children and pre-school ministry, along with our contemporary worship service, will reside,” said John Yates, student and contemporary campus pastor. “We now have an opportunity to use this state-of-the-art new facility to bring in great Christian artists like Building 429 to bless the community around us.”

Inspired by the Biblical passage from Ephesians 4:29, Building 429 seeks to spread a message of hope through hits like “Where I Belong,” “We Won’t Be Shaken” and “Fear No More.” Tickets are $20 for general admission and $100 for the ultra-limited VIP experience, featuring a meal with the band, a meet-and-great autograph session and premium up-front seating. The doors open at 6 p.m. for general admission. For more event information and to purchase tickets, visit FBCGulf.com/B429.

Founded in 1958, First Baptist Gulf Shores exists to reach the Alabama Gulf Coast community through the message of Jesus Christ and for its members to use their gifts to glorify God in all things. FBGS is led by Senior Pastor, Dr. Lawrence Phipps. The church offers three Sunday morning worship services – two traditional ”celebration” worship hours and one contemporary service – as well as children’s worship and Bible Fellowship classes for all ages. Wednesday night services feature a Bible study, dinner, The Connection for middle and high school students and Diving In for children. Other outreach programs include the Manna Center and LIFE, an evangelism ministry.