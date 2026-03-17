First Blue Angels practice at NAS is March 31

The world’s best flight demonstration team, Pensacola’s own Blue Angels, are back in Pensacola and will host their first open practice onboard NAS Pensacola on April 2. Gates open at 9:30 a.m., and the Blues take off at 10:30 a.m. The team will sign autographs in the Naval Air Museum atrium following most of the Wednesday practices. Arrive early, as once the Museum parking lot has been filled, NAS Pensacola will pause entry to the base. Practices are sometimes cancelled for various reasons, including weather. All U.S. citizens or U.S. nationals 18 and older must have a state-issued identification card or passport to enter NAS Pensacola.More info: navalaviationmuseum.org.

The 2026 Blue Angels practice schedule: March: 31; April: 1*, 7, 8*, 14, 15*, 21, 22*, 28, 29*; May: 5, 6*, 12, 13*, 26, 27*; June: 2, 3*, 9, 10*, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30; July: 1, 21, 22*, 28; August: 26*; September: 1, 9*, 15, 22; October: 14*, 20, 28*. Dates marked with an asterisk (*) indicate scheduled autograph sessions with the pilots at the National Naval Aviation Museum following practice.

The outside viewing area for piracies is on the Museum Flight Line. Signs are posted to direct visitors to viewing and parking locations, including limited parking for handicapped visitors. Practices last about 55 minutes.

Open bleacher seating is available for 500 people. A limited quantity of chairs are available for a fee of $6 per chair rental. Concessions and merchandise are also available.

The Blue Angels Pensacola Beach show is July 18 and the team’s homecoming shows at Naval Air Station Pensacola are Nov. 6-7.

The world famous Blue Angels were formed 1946 to raise the public’s interest in naval aviation and boost Navy morale. In the 1940’s, its pilots thrilled audiences with precision combat maneuvers in the F6 Hellcat, the F8 Bearcat and the F9 Panther. During the 1950’s, aerobatic maneuvers and the six-plane delta formation flown to this day were added in the F9 Cougar and F-11 Tiger. Fat Albert was added as a support aircraft to move personnel and equipment between show sites in 1949.