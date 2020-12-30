First Day Hike Jan. 1 at GSP

Gulf State Park is participating in First Day Hikes, part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors.

On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free, guided hikes will be organized in all 50 states. Kids and adults all across America will be participating in First Day Hikes, getting their hearts pumping and enjoying the beauty of a state park. Last year nearly 55,000 people rang in the New Year, collectively hiking over 133,000 miles throughout the country.

GSP will host a guided walk on Rosemary Dunes Trail on New Year’s Day beginning at 1 p.m. Meet at the south trailhead of Rosemary Dunes Trail next to The Indigo on Beach Hwy. and hike along the Rosemary Dunes trail while looking out for native wildlife and nesting bald eagles. All ages welcome. This is considered an easy hike on a paved trail, but extends about 4 miles (round trip). Wear weather appropriate clothing and bring water, snacks, a hiking poles and a camera.

First Day Hikes are led by knowledgeable state park staff and volunteers. The distance and rigor vary from park to park, but all hikes aim to create a fun experience for the whole family. People are invited to savor the beauty of the state park’s natural resources with the comfort of an experienced guide so they may be inspired to take advantage of these local treasures throughout the year.