First Day Hike slated Jan 1 at Gulf State Park

Ring in the first day of the new year on a hike with the naturalists at Gulf State Park at 9 a.m. on January 1 starting at the Orange Beach Sportsplex, continuing down Twin Bridges, and ending at the Butterfly Garden. This paved, 2-mile round-trip hike is perfect for all ages. At the Butterfly Garden, kids can enjoy climbing boulders, while the whole family can relax in the screened-in picnic area—ideal for snacks and coloring.

If you want to keep the momentum going join our 2025 Nature Reconnect Initiative! Next time you are at the Nature Center, pick up a mini nature journal for your family (while supplies last) and set a goal to attend 25 Gulf State Park events or programs throughout the year. Complete this challenge and earn a spot on our Nature Center Wall of Fame, where your name and photo will be proudly displayed!

The Orange Beach Sportsplex Hugh Branyon trailhead is located at 4385 William Silvers Pkwy. To register, go to More info: hannah.russell@dcnr.alabama.gov or call 251-948-7275 extension 62093.