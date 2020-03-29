First deaths reported in Fairhope & Mobile;

Coronarirus cases jump to 720 in Alabama

By Fran Thompson

The number of cases of coronavirus in Alabama has increased to 720, according to numbers published by the Alabama Department of Public Health on Saturday evening, March 28. The three deaths the state reported (one each in Jackson, Lauderdale & Madison counties) did not include the first virus related deaths reported in Baldwin and Mobile counties.

The Mobile County Health Department reported the death of a patient who previously tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27, marking the first death of a Mobile County resident.

“We are very sad this virus has taken the life of a member of our community,” said Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County. “Everyone should take this very seriously and keep persons infected in their thoughts and prayers.”

The individual was a 66-year-old male who had recently traveled out of state. He had a history of underlined medical conditions. He presented to the hospital with known COVID-19 symptoms and was hospitalized

A Baldwin County man died in a Fairhope hospital on March 28 after being hospitalized for COVID-19. His age and identity were not released.

“Our hearts are heavy after learning of the first passing of a member of our Baldwin County community. We are aware that this is a serious illness that can result in death and ask that each of you join us in our combined efforts to protect each other.” the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency said on Facebook. “We are here to serve our community and stand with you through this. Be safe, follow the guidance we share from trusted sources and continue to look after one another as we weather this new kind of storm together.’’

Most patients with COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness along with fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some have more severe symptoms that require hospitalization. Health officials urge anyone experiencing symptoms to first notify their healthcare provider so that proper precau

For general COVID-19 questions, call 1-800-270-7268 or email covid19info@adph.state.al. us. Telephone calls are answered from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. FAQ page available through Alabama Public Health social media.

Alabama Coronavirus cases by county

(Published on March 28):

Autauga County: 6

Baldwin County: 10

Blount County: 5

Bullock County: 3

Butler County: 1

Calhoun County: 3

Chambers County: 17

Cherokee County: 1

Chilton County: 7

Choctaw County: 1

Clay County: 2

Cleburne County: 4

Colbert County: 1

Coosa County: 2

Covington County: 2

Crenshaw County: 1

Cullman County: 7

Dallas County: 2

DeKalb County: 4

Elmore County: 13

Escambia County: 1

Etowah County: 6

Franklin County: 3

Greene County: 3

Houston County: 4

Jackson County: 5

Jefferson County: 214

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 13

Lawrence County: 3

Lee County: 56

Limestone County: 16

Lowndes County: 1

Madison County: 62

Marengo County: 3

Marion County: 9

Marshall County: 4

Mobile County: 34

Monroe County: 1

Montgomery County: 18

Morgan County: 15

Pickens County: 1

Pike County: 4

Randolph County: 2

Russell County: 1

St. Clair County: 10

Shelby County: 72

Talladega County: 4

Tallapoosa County: 5

Tuscaloosa County: 23

Walker County: 28

Washington County: 2

Wilcox County: 2

Winston County: 2