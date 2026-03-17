First in SBCT History: 18 performances, 18 sellouts!

After decades of sold-out performances for its annual snowbird season play, the South Baldwin Community Theater’s Board decided to increase the number of shows by 50 percent for last month’s presentation of Four Old Broads. The total was 18 performances in 19 days and every one sold out, as almost 2,500 patrons walked “on board” in support of Gulf Shores’ all-volunteer non-profit community theatre!.

“Eighteen shows was hard – maybe not sustainable, even with two casts rotating nightly,’’ said SBCT Presidenet Steve Henry. “So here’s a little nugget to file away, When Season 55’s tickets go on sale in early August, snap ’em up before they’re gone. Because they will go. We just proved it.

“What began as a bold undertaking became a shining success for SBCT, and it happened because of incredible support from cherished winter guests to former snowbirds-turned-locals, to longtime hometown theatre lovers,’’ Henry added. “You filled our seats, lifted our spirits, and reminded us once again what a special community surrounds this theatre. We took a chance, and you showed up in full force.’’