First Music & A Movie nights in Foley are April 8 & 22

Music and a Movie and Heritage Park Marketplace return to Heritage Park for seven Fridays in April, May and June, beginning April 8 with the movie Frozen II and music from The Tangents. Admission is free. The popular Foley event kicks off at 4 p.m. with Heritage Park Marketplace, which will showcase a variety of arts and crafts as well as plants, vegetables, fruits, and gift items. The marketplace will operate from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with live entertainment beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a movie at dusk. Those who come for the music and a movie are asked to bring a chair or a blanket for seating. Call 251-943-1300 or visit visitfoley.org for more info. Other dates for the event are April 22, April 29, May 20, May 27, June 3 and June 10.